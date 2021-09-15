Bhoot Police director Pavan Kriplani reveals he was trying to make horror comedy for almost 10 years

The latest offering to tickle your funny bone has been horror comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, , and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film released last week and has opened to mixed reactions. While we get to see Saif and Arjun in different characters, director Pavan Kriplani revealed that he's been trying to make the film since a decade.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kriplani revealed that he wanted to make the film long back but it took time to materialise. "I wanted to make a horror-comedy way before it became a viable genre. The first film I ever wrote, as an aspiring filmmaker, was Bhoot Police. Before Ragini MMS, I had made another horror comedy that got shelved because of the recession then. If things had gone according to the plan, Bhoot Police would have been made a decade ago."

The Phobia director added, "I was trying to make this movie for almost a decade. I met Saif with this idea about four to five years ago. I knew this character was tailor-made for him, and he realised it too. Earlier, we had other actors, but we had to recast because of date (issues). Arjun Kapoor has brought a lot to the table." The film was earlier announced with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

When asked if he sees a potential sequel for the film, Kriplani said, "It was always written as a franchise. So, you can expect many parts. We will think about it."

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan says Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon cannot release anywhere except in theatres