Bhoot Police First Footage: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor & Yami Gautam nail ghostbuster avatars; WATCH

Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy that stars , , , and Jacqueline Fernandez in the leading parts. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani with whom Saif has worked a fair amount previously including the Race franchise. The latest and the first footage from the debuted online as a part of the slate announcement from a leading OTT platform. Amongst many films and shows, the platform debuted a few seconds of the clip from the upcoming horror comedy. The makers have revealed the character posters of the leading cast previously.

The Bhoot Police portion of the announcement slate clip begins by revealing Yami Gautam’s look in the film as she comes out of the shadows. As the frame changes, both leading men Saif and Arjun are standing together looking at something intensely. In the third and final frame of the footage, Saif Ali Khan’s unusual look with the wonky headgear is revealed. His character ‘Vibhooti’ is seen in a never seen before avatar with very different make-up and costume. Bhoot Police was initially supposed to release theatrically but since the theaters are shut in the wake of COVID 19, the makers decided to have a direct to digital release.

Previously speaking to ETimes about releasing the film on OTT, producer Ramesh Taurani said, “I had no option. I don't see the theatres opening before November 2021, and that too at 50 per cent capacity. The way things are going, it's still going to take a lot of time to go back to old times." Ramesh Taurani spoke about not giving up on his initial September release date, he said, “Look, I was supposed to release 'Bhoot Police' in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, 'Bhoot Police' will be released on OTT mostly in September, or October".

