Bhoot Police: Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat in her FIRST look from the horror comedy

In the Bhoot Police poster, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen in a pair of denims, a white crop top and a winter jacket. Check it out below.

Days after dropping the first look of and , the makers of Bhoot Police have released the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress will be starring opposite the two male leads alongside . Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline dropped the first look and the actress is clearly turning up the heat. In the poster, Jacqueline can be seen in a pair of denims, a white crop top and a winter jacket.

However, it is her mysterious eyes and a whip in her hand that grabbed our attention. Sharing the poster, she aptly titled it, "Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip." While Saif's character has been named Vibhooti, Arjun will be playing Chiraunji.

Bhoot Police is set in the hills of North India and looks like Saif and Arjun's characters will be from the region itself, while Jacqueline aka Kanika may play a city girl. With three looks already released, we cannot wait to see Yami Gautam's first look.

Check out Jacqueline's first look from Bhoot Police below:

Earlier, while introducing his character and sharing his first look, Arjun had written, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice." As for Saif Ali Khan, the actor's first look as Vibhooti was shared by wife Kareena Kapoor Khan last week.

What are your thoughts on Jacqueline's first look from Bhoot Police? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Mimi First Look: Kriti Sanon is 'nothing like what you're expecting': This July, expect the extraordinary

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×