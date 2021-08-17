Bhoot Police New Poster Out: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami & Jacqueline take a swag walk ahead of release

Ever since the teaser of Bhoot Police has released, fans cannot wait for the trailer to launch. It was announced that the trailer would be released on August 18. Well, just a day before the trailer launch, the makers have launched a brand new poster of the movie featuring , , and Jacqueline Fernandez.

This poster will keep the fans' excitement level high, and the wait for the trailer will become even more difficult for them. We can see Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez walking in a swag in the poster. Jacqueline can be seen wearing a denim jumpsuit; Saif can be seen wearing a kurta, pyjama with boots and a leather jacket. Arjun too, is dressed in a kurta paired with denim and a leather jacket. Yami wore a maxi dress with boots. Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “Jab zindagi bane haunted, #BhootPolice are most wanted. #BhootPolice trailer releasing tomorrow, stay tuned!”

Take a look:

It is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar. It was earlier slated to release in theatres, but the makers have opted for digital release due to the current situation. The film was shot in Himachal Pradesh last year. It is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

The first poster of the film has been already released. Kareena had shared it saying, “Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept.” It was initially announced in 2019 with a cast comprising Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. But last year, the makers introduced a new cast.

ALSO READ: Bhoot Police Teaser Out: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor starrer's trailer to release on THIS date