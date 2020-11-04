Bhoot Police Poster: Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan share first glimpse, say the new normal is 'paranormal'

The first glimpse of horror comedy Bhoot Police was shared by Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Kareena Kapoor Khan as she sent wishes to husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is husband 's biggest cheerleader and often makes up for his absence on social media. On Wednesday morning, Kareena shared Saif's upcoming film Bhoot Police's poster. The first glimpse of the horror comedy was also shared by the film's cast which comprises of , and Jacqueline Fernandez. The cast and crew of Bhoot Police recently began filming in the hills.

The poster of Bhoot Police shows some cliche elements like a secluded haunted mansion, a graveyard and the hills in the background. Sharing the poster, Kareena wrote, "The #NewNormal is Paranormal Good luck guys... kill it #SaifAliKhan @arjunkapoor @jacquelinef143 @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @rameshtaurani @akshaipuri #pavankriplani @jaya.taurani @tips #12thStreetEntertainment #BhootPolice."

Arjun Kapoor also shared the poster as well as a picture of the clapper board announcing the film's 'Muhurat shot'. He and Yami also captioned their posts as 'the new normal is paranormal'.

Take a look at the Bhoot Police poster below:

The first schedule of Bhoot Police will be shot in Himachal Pradesh’s Dalhousie. The lead cast was spotted at the Mumbai airport a few days ago as they took a private charter to head to the shooting location. Before taking off for Dalhousie, Arjun had also shared a picture of the leading cast on Instagram and was quite ecstatic about the same.

The film's lead cast was originally announced as Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

