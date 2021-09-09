Bhoot Police’s Saif Ali Khan on afterlife: I have a very sad feeling that once you die, it's just lights out

and -led horror-comedy Bhoot Police will now be releasing on 10 September. In a recent chat with PTI, Saif spoke about being impressed with the script of the film and said, “Something has to grab you that you would want to be part of the whole process. When you hear a story or when you read a script you visualize the movie in a way and you think, 'Is this what I wanted to do?’ This is one of the better scripts that I have read. There's more depth to it than I think people would expect and it is a really interesting film.”

Further in the conversation, Saif Ali Khan spoke about religion and the afterlife. He said, “I am agnostic in real life. I'm very secular in the sense that I think too much religion worries me because they put an emphasis on the afterlife. And not enough emphasis on this life.” He further added, “I find too much of religion to be an organization and too many problems associated with basically my god, or your god or whose god is better. I pray and I try to focus my own energy on things. I'm more spiritual”.

Speaking about the afterlife, Saif said, “I am not about the afterlife... I have a very sad feeling that once you die, it's just lights out. That's the end, nothing more. I sometimes hope there is more. And I'm not hundred percent sure that there isn't one.” Directed by Pavan Kirplani, Bhoot Police stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading parts.

Also Read| It's 'bad news for Bhoots' as Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police release preponed to Ganesh Chaturthi