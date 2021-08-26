Bhoot Police Song Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police OUT: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor's peppy track has a spooky touch

and have been creating a massive buzz ever since they have collaborated for Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police. The horror comedy, which also stars and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead, has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the trailer has added on to the excitement among the audience. And now, the movie is once again making the headlines as the makers have released the first track from the movie and it titled as Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police.

The song happens to be a groovy title track that has been shot on Arjun, Saif and Jacqueline. Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan and Mello D while the music has been composed by Sachin Jigar. While Arjun and Saif’s swag was unmissable in the track, Jacqueline was a sight to behold as she flaunted her sizzling moves. Interestingly, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police also had a spooky twist to it as the sets had an eerie vibe to it. Besides the background dancers were also seen dressed in a ghostly look.

Meanwhile, talking about Bhoot Police, apart from Arjun, Saif and Jacqueline, the horror comedy will also star Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead. The Pavan Kirpalani directorial will be witnessing a digital release given the COVID 19 pandemic. The movie will be releasing on September 17. To note, the movie marks Arjun’s first tryst with the horror comedy and his first collaboration with Saif, Yami and Jacqueline.

