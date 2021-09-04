Bhoot Police song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai: Arjun Kapoor is smitten by Yami Gautam in this soothing love ballad

Fans of , , and Jacqueline Fernandez have been awaiting the release of their upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police. While the release is still 2 weeks away, the makers are leaving no stone in promoting the film. Now, on Saturday, the romantic song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai has been released and it features Arjun and Yami in a desert setting. The romantic ballad is not just visually appealing but also soothing to hear and will leave you hooked.

In the video, we get to see Arjun completely smitten by Yami. The two can be seen romancing each other in the desert in a heartwarming way. The amazing chemistry between the two the star is quite evident and Yami's gorgeous looks will leave you mesmerised. The song truly highlights the essence of first love. It is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics of Arjun and Yami's romantic ballad are penned by Priya Saraiya.

Take a look:

The previous song that was released from Bhoot Police was Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police and it featured Saif, Arjun and Jacqueline. The song was loved due to the spooky touch to the video. Now, the romantic love ballad is also bound to leave you in awe.

Talking about the film, Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and is a horror-comedy where Arjun and Saif are ghostbusters. They decide to help out Yami and Jacqueline in getting rid of a witch from their estate. However, things take a turn for the worse when the ghost overpowers them. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

