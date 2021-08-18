Bhoot Police Trailer: Did Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline & Yami win over Twitterati? Find out

After a long wait, finally, , , Jacqueline Fernandez and starrer Bhoot Police trailer is out and well, as the name suggests, they are all after a persistent ghost. The trailer showcases how Arjun and Saif, two tantrics, go out to help Yami and Jacqueline in capturing the ghost in their estate. However, in the process, several situations arise and how Arjun and Saif tackle it is what brings laughter. The Twitter verdict for Bhoot Police Trailer is here for the flick.

So far, many Twitter users seem to have been impressed by Arjun, Saif, Yami and Jacqueline's horror-comedy. Many have taken to Twitter to praise Saif and Arjun's camaraderie as Chiraunji and Vibhooti, two tantrics who help people in capturing ghosts. Many fans of Yami and Jacqueline also seemed to be excited to see them in a horror comedy and praised their snippets from the trailer. Amid the ongoing pandemic, many have claimed that Bhoot Police may bring entertainment with it.

A Twitter user wrote, "It is very wonderful, in this many artists have given a grand performance of their art. #BhootPoliceTrailer." Another wrote, "What a trailer man, a guaranteed super entertainer. #BhootPoliceTrailer #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan.' Another wrote, "A Nice Horror Comedy After A Long #BhootPolice." Another Twitter user wrote, "Entertainment guaranteed after trailer #BhootPolice." A user expressed, "Can't wait for this masterpiece #BhootPolice trailer is Amezing."

It is very wonderful, in this many artists have given a grand performance of their art. #BhootPoliceTrailer — celebrity (@Shah_151) August 18, 2021

A Nice Horror Comedy After A Long #BhootPolice — Abhinav Thakur (@Abhinav07411199) August 18, 2021

Entertainment guaranteed after trailer #BhootPolice — Pooja (@Urs_Poojaa) August 18, 2021

Can't wait for this masterpiece #BhootPolice trailer is Amezing — Sharwan Singh (@Sharu_Banna) August 18, 2021

#BhootPolice trailer is HILARIOUS!!#SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor at it's Best...The trailer promises a Paisa Vasool Entertainer. Hooking forward to it #BhootPoliceTrailer — Dron (@Dron25374316) August 18, 2021

While we wait for more reactions to come in, so far, Twitterati seems to be looking forward to the release of the spooky comedy. The film has been shot in several locations including Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. It is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17, 2021.

