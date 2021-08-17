Bhoot Police Trailer Preview PICS: Anil Kapoor’s hat & Arjun Kapoor’s swag makes for a perfect combo

Bhoot Police has been in the headlines ever since the teaser of the film was released. This film stars , , and Jacqueline Fernandes in the lead roles. Just one day before the trailer launch, the makers organized a special trailer preview that was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others.

Bhoot Police’s trailer is all set to release on August 18 tomorrow. Before the trailer can grab all your attention, the look of Anil Kapoor surely will as he attends the trailer preview. Apart from him, the trailer preview was attended by Arjun Kapoor, producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, director Pavan Kirpalani and Arjun Kapoor. Talking about Anil’s attire, he wore a funky grey shirt over black pants and paired it with black sneakers. The one thing that was absolutely a show-stealer was his black hat. This man indeed is ageing like a fine wine. Arjun Kapoor, too looked dapper in a plain blue tee and black jeans.

Check out the pictures:

Bhoot Police is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar. It was earlier slated to release in theatres, but the makers have opted for digital release due to the current situation. The film was shot in Himachal Pradesh last year. It is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

The first poster of the film has been already released. Kareena had shared it saying, “Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on 10th sept.” It was initially announced in 2019 with a cast comprising Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. But last year, the makers introduced a new cast.

ALSO READ: At Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were 'focussed' on THIS; PIC