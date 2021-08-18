Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's adventure comedy tackles superstition & ghosts

Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's adventure comedy tackles superstition & ghosts.
After a lull of many months, Bollywood films are finally lining up for release. After Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom it is Pavan Kirpalani's directorial Bhoot Police. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bhoot Police trailer release today and it is all things fun, complicated and horror worthy. 

In the trailer, we get to see a believer in superstitions (Arjun Kapoor) and a north Indian who does not believe in ghosts or superstitions (Saif Ali Khan). The duo's crazy journey across the hills of north India with Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam's pivotal roles is a mad ride.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share the trailer. He wrote, "Ye horror-comedy hai unique aur trailer bhi hai new, bhooton ko darana hai toh jaldi karo view. #BhootPolice aarahi hai iss 17th September, @disneyplushotstarvip par. Watch the trailer now!" 

Check out the Bhoot Police trailer below: 

Bhoot Police is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 17 September. It was earlier slated to release in theatres but owing to the current situation, the makers have opted for digital release.
 
The film was initially announced with the cast of Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. But last year, the makers introduced a new cast with Saif, Arjun, Yami and Jacqueline headlining the project.
 
