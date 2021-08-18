Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's adventure comedy tackles superstition & ghosts
After a lull of many months, Bollywood films are finally lining up for release. After Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom it is Pavan Kirpalani's directorial Bhoot Police. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bhoot Police trailer release today and it is all things fun, complicated and horror worthy.
In the trailer, we get to see a believer in superstitions (Arjun Kapoor) and a north Indian who does not believe in ghosts or superstitions (Saif Ali Khan). The duo's crazy journey across the hills of north India with Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam's pivotal roles is a mad ride.
Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share the trailer. He wrote, "Ye horror-comedy hai unique aur trailer bhi hai new, bhooton ko darana hai toh jaldi karo view. #BhootPolice aarahi hai iss 17th September, @disneyplushotstarvip par. Watch the trailer now!"