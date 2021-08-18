Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's adventure comedy tackles superstition & ghosts.

After a lull of many months, Bollywood films are finally lining up for release. After 's Bell Bottom it is Pavan Kirpalani's directorial Bhoot Police. Starring Saif Ali Khan, , Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bhoot Police trailer release today and it is all things fun, complicated and horror worthy.

In the trailer, we get to see a believer in superstitions (Arjun Kapoor) and a north Indian who does not believe in ghosts or superstitions ( ). The duo's crazy journey across the hills of north India with Jacqueline Fernandez and 's pivotal roles is a mad ride.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share the trailer. He wrote, "Ye horror-comedy hai unique aur trailer bhi hai new, bhooton ko darana hai toh jaldi karo view. #BhootPolice aarahi hai iss 17th September, @disneyplushotstarvip par. Watch the trailer now!"