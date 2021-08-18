Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor’s banter to the ghost; 5 things that grabbed our attention

After a long wait, finally, the trailer of the much-awaited horror-comedy Bhoot Police was released today. Most of you must have had many expectations from the trailer since it stars an ensemble cast of , , and Jacqueline Fernandez. Well, impressive or not that we leave it up to you guys to decide. But, we are here with 5 things that totally grabbed our attention. So have a look.

1)Saif Ali Khan’s comic timing

It is always good to see the Chote Nawab on the screen. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Saif’s comic timings are one of the best, and this trailer has several examples of it. On the one hand, where Arjun Kapoor appears to be rather serious and hardly smiles in the trailer, Saif’s one-liners will get you smiling.

2)Saif Ali Khan & Arjun Kapoor on-screen brotherhood

The Kapoor and Khan Jodi has always been a hit formula for Bollywood. The Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor Jodi, too, might prove to be a lucky factor for Bhoot Police. The on-screen self-proclaimed ‘tantric’ brothers may be different in personalities, but their camaraderie is something to look forward to in the movie, and this will surely grab your attention.

3)The unique van

The Bhoot Police van is something that would surely make you pause for a second. We all have seen several Police vans, but the concept of a Bhoot Police van is new, and this idea will set a new trend. The van has a siren like all Police vans have. On the top, you would see a skull like structure which is the main attraction.

4)Jacqueline Fernandez & Yami Gautam’s glam quotient

Both Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez indeed bring a glam quotient in the trailer. Their presence surely adds to the trailer, whether it is Jacqueline riding on a horse, dancing with Arjun and Saif or Yami looking all pretty.

5)Kichkandi

If you have seen the trailer, then you would know that Kichkandi is the name of the evil spirit that Arjun and Saif will eventually try to get an entire village rid of. With whatever glimpse of Kichkandi we could see in the trailer, the ghost was scary.

