Bhoot Police Twitter Review: Read these 10 tweets on Saif Ali Khan’s film if you’re planning to watch it

has been all over the headlines these days courtesy his recently released movie Bhoot Police Helmed by Pavan Kripalani, the horror comedy also features , and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead and marks the Nawab of Pataudi’s first attempt with this genre. The Race actor will be seen playing a quirky role in Bhoot Police and he has been quite excited about the release of his horror comedy. Interestingly, the movie has witnessed a digital release today.

And while Bhoot Police has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year, the social media has been buzzing with tweets about the horror comedy. A Twitter user wrote, “#BhootPolice was better than what I expected. Saif and Yami were charming and Jacqueline is soooo hot and Arjun was quite good in the film. Overall, a decent watch”. On the other hand, another Twitter user tweeted, “Just finished up watching #BhootPolice have to say @yamigautam #SaifAliKhan have done some tremendous work Specially @yamigautam she used the local language to such effect is beautiful in the end the movie is awesome”.

Take a look at tweets for Bhoot Police:

The only good thing about #BhootPolice is Saif Ali Khan, he is too good and one of the most underrated actors. #BhootPoliceReview — (@BeingAlyB) September 10, 2021

@yamigautam madam your acting in bhoot police was amazing , it's an amazing movie. Something fresh that has come out after a long time. #BhootPolice #saif sir was as charming as ever. — Kunal Bhasin (@KunalBh21914071) September 10, 2021

Just finished watching #BhootPolice

It's a fun take on horror movies.

I mean, Horror comedy is a fab combo.

After #stree this was a witty take on darawna stories with a twist.#saif is crazy as always.@arjunk26 @yamigautam @Asli_Jacqueline are breeze to watch as well. pic.twitter.com/0sjaevTlYg — Akshay Iyer (@akshayyiyer) September 10, 2021

#BhootPolice was better than what I expected. Saif and Yami were charming and Jacqueline is soooo hot ngl arjun was quite good in the film. Overall, a decent watch. — Radha (@SupremacyJanhvi) September 10, 2021

What a fun watch for a Friday evening! Saif Ali Khan and Javed Jaffery are so bloody good!!! #BhootPolice — Meghna Juneja (@MeghnaJuneja) September 10, 2021

Just finished up watching #BhootPolice have to say @yamigautam #SaifAliKhan have done some tremendous work Specially @yamigautam she used the local language to such effect is beautiful in the end the movie is awesome — Aditya Dogra(@adityadogra10) September 10, 2021

Wht an absolute movie #Bhootpolice is!

A surprisingly brilliant prfrmnc frm #ArjunKapoor n #SaifAliKhan.

Not to forget the cameo of one n only #javedjaffrey.

A must watch movie! Lived up to its expectations!#BhootPoliceReview #Bhootpolice — Himanshu Ahlawat (@HimanshuAhlawa1) September 10, 2021

#BhootPolice was simply perfect...i had so much fun.....it's full on horror entertaining and fun pic.twitter.com/TLqyogFMv8 — Serje Allen (@serje_allen) September 10, 2021

To note, Bhoot Police marks Saif’s first collaboration with Arjun and Yami. However, he had earlier collaborated with Jacqueline in Race 2. For the uninitiated, Bhoot Police was initially slated to release on September 17, however, it was recently preponed for release and opened on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Interestingly, Bhoot Police witnessed a clash with starrer Thalaivii which has hit the screens today.

