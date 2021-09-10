Bhoot Police Twitter Review: Read these 10 tweets on Saif Ali Khan’s film if you’re planning to watch it

Saif Ali Khan has been all over the headlines these days courtesy his recently released movie Bhoot Police Helmed by Pavan Kripalani, the horror comedy also features Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead and marks the Nawab of Pataudi’s first attempt with this genre. The Race actor will be seen playing a quirky role in Bhoot Police and he has been quite excited about the release of his horror comedy. Interestingly, the movie has witnessed a digital release today.

And while Bhoot Police has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year, the social media has been buzzing with tweets about the horror comedy. A Twitter user wrote, “#BhootPolice was better than what I expected. Saif and Yami were charming and Jacqueline is soooo hot and Arjun was quite good in the film.  Overall, a decent watch”. On the other hand, another Twitter user tweeted, “Just finished up watching #BhootPolice have to say @yamigautam #SaifAliKhan have done some tremendous work Specially @yamigautam she used the local language to such effect is beautiful in the end the movie is awesome”.

Take a look at tweets for Bhoot Police:

To note, Bhoot Police marks Saif’s first collaboration with Arjun and Yami. However, he had earlier collaborated with Jacqueline in Race 2. For the uninitiated, Bhoot Police was initially slated to release on September 17, however, it was recently preponed for release and opened on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Interestingly, Bhoot Police witnessed a clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii which has hit the screens today.

