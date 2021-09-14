Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam gives a glimpse of prep for the ‘possessed’ role

has been grabbing a lot of attention lately not just for her personal life but also for her professional life too. The actress, who married Aditya Dhar lately, has left everyone amazed with her performance in her recent release Bhoot Police. For the uninitiated, Yami is playing the role of a possessed girl in the Pavan Kirpalani directorial. And while she is overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Yami has taken to social media to give a glimpse of her preparation for her role in the horror comedy.

Talking about the role, Yami wrote that it was her love for horror movie that got her excited for Bhoot Police wherein she played the role of a possessed girl. She further revealed that it took her three hours of make up to get into the role and the shooting wasn’t easy for her with her neck injury. “My love for horror films was one of the main reasons that got me excited to play the part in #BhootPolice, where I get ‘possessed’. It wasn't easy as it took 3 hours for me to get into this look and 45 mins to get out of it, each day, shooting bare feet & with cable work, throughout the chilly nights in Himachal... Despite my neck injury, I wanted to do everything myself, and my Yoga practice helped me to achieve it to a great extent. Although, I wish I could take some professional training but the pandemic restrictions made it impossible at that time,” Yami wrote.

Furthermore, Yami also mentioned that she is overwhelmed with the love coming her way and that she would love to do such a role again. She added, “I did whatever best I could on the set! These are a part of the challenges that come along with the profession I love so much! And I will do it again and again! Thank you for giving me so much love, again & making the pain seem absolutely worth it!”

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s post:

To note, this was Yami’s first attempt in the horror comedy genre and she did a great job with her role. Apart from Yami, the movie also featured , and Jacqueline Fernandez in the key roles.

