Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam looks fearless & determined in her FIRST LOOK from the horror comedy

Yami Gautam will be seen playing a key role in Bhoot Police which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes in the lead.

Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police, starring , , Jacqueline Fernandez and , has been the talk of the town since its inception. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the horror comedy, the makers have been adding on to the audience’s excitement by dropping the first look of its lead characters. Days after Saif and Arjun’s first look was unveiled, the makers have now shared the first look of Yami from the movie.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actress looked fearless in the first look poster from Bhoot Police as she wore an off white outfit and kept her tresses open. Yami looks determined to take up every challenge heads on while holding a flambeau. Yami captioned the poster as, “To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice.” Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandes’ first look from the movie was also unveiled today and she was turning up the heart as Kanika. She had captioned the image as, "Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s first look from Bhoot Police below:

To note, Saif’s character has been named Vibhooti, while Arjun will play the role of Chiraunji. While the movie has been set in the hills of North India and Saif and Arjun’s characters will apparently play the role of localites. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bhoot Police will be witnessing a digital release. “There is so much uncertainty around the country due to the spike in Covid-19 cases and no one can assure as to when will things be back to normal. The cinema consumption habit has also changed for the audience significantly and only event films will get the cash registers ringing to start with. Hence, Ramesh Ji decided to take a direct to digital route with his horror comedy,” revealed a source close to the development.

