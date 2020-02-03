Bhoot Trailer: Vicky Kaushal starrer horror adventure sparks a hilarious meme fest on social media

After the trailer of Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was unveiled, social media was taken over by hilarious meme from the movie.

’s Dharma Production, which has given us several iconic family dramas and love stories, has now ventured into the horror genre and is all set to the take the viewers on a spine-chilling journey with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the movie has been creating a lot of buzz since its inception. Maintaining the momentum, the makers unveiled a gripping trailer of the movie and it has created a stir online with netizens going gaga over the trailer.

The trailer begins with Vicky entering into an abandoned ship which is said to be haunted. Soon, he witnesses spookiest incidents and eeriness of the ship does send a chill down the spine. While many found it hair-raising, some felt it wasn’t scary enough. However, amid these mixed reviews, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship trailer has also prompted hilarious memes on social media. Interestingly, the one liners from the trailer have grabbed massive attention of the creative minds of Twitter. For instance, the dialogue “ye tumhara hallucination hai (this is your hallucination)” has become quite popular among the meme makers and the results are quite hilarious.

This isn’t all. Several other dialogues and scenes have been included in his meme fest and are going viral on social media.

Take a look:

When you go back to work on Monday after a long weekend #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/AqccqVKTY7 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer When someone says Vodafone Provides the fastest internet. Me: pic.twitter.com/jUs3nSq46e — Prince Pandey (@princepandey_) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer

After passing 12th Ab to Maze hi Maze hai.. Life: pic.twitter.com/N5Qcybh3zW — लौह पुरुष (@Ironnnmannnn) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer

When you see your sister without makeup.... pic.twitter.com/ff5lb80hPw — Sahil Bhalerao (@Tera_saa) February 3, 2020

Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship happens to be the first installment of the horror franchise. Also starring Ashutosh Rana in a key role, the movie is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

