Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar and Tabu’s FIRST PIC from Jaipur sets gets us excited about their collaboration for Priyadarshan’s next
The first picture of Akshay Kumar and Tabu has surfaced from the sets of Bhooth Bangla as they reunite for Priyadarshan’s next. Check it out.
Akshay Kumar and Tabu are all set to reunite for Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla. It was just a couple of days back that the actress posted an image on her social media handle as she started the shoot for the upcoming horror-comedy. Now, the latest picture from the Jaipur sets has intensified excitement amongst fans.
On January 15, Balaji Motion Pictures took to their official social media handle and posted an image featuring Akshay Kumar and Tabu. In the picture, both the stars are sharing a warm hug as they reunite nearly after 19 years for Bhooth Bangla. While Akshay is seen wearing a black hoodie, Tabu stunned in a purple one, and the joy on their face is enough to express their excitement for the collaboration.
"Some things get better and iconic with time!@priyadarshan.official , @akshaykumar and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhootBangla in Jaipur," the post was captioned.
Take a look
It was just a couple of days back that Tabu offered a sneak peek from the movie sets as she began shooting for the film. In the picture, the actress shared the clapper board of the film placed on the table with candles in the foreground. The text on the clapboard read, “Balaji Telefilms Ltd Presents Bhooth Bangla." Tabu captioned the post, “Hum yahan bandh hain (we are trapped here).”
She also tagged the film’s director, Priyadarshan, production house Balaji Motion Pictures, co-stars Akshay Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi, and music composer Pritam in her post.
Take a look
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, the iconic duo is collaborating years after giving remarkable films including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Khatta Meetha, and De Dana Dan in the past.
Bhooth Bangla was announced last year in September 2024. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, it is slated to release in the theatres on April 2, 2026.
