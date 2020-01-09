Bhuj: The Pride of India: Did Rana Daggubati opt out of Ajay Devgn's war drama due to health issues?

After Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati has opted out of Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Read on to know why:

, who is currently all geared up for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Kajol and was in the news when his first look from Bhuj: The Pride Of India was out. Ajay Devgn is dressed in his uniform looking smart and impressive as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the first look. A few days ago, we had got to know that , who was supposed to play the role of a spy in the movie, has opted out of the war drama due to her other work commitments. Reports of Nora Fatehi been roped for the role were doing rounds. However, there is no official announcement from the makers.

And now according to the reports as per TOI, Rana Daggubati has also opted out of Ajay Devgn starrer movie. Rana Daggubati was supposed to portray the role of a lieutenant colonel of Madras regiment in the film. According to reports, Rana had to opt-out due to health issues. As per a tabloid, TOI reported that Bhuj: The Pride Of India required the Housefull 4 actor to perform high octane action scenes. The makers tried to solve the action scenes by using a body double but things did not work out and the makers agreed to Rana to opt-out of the film.

Check out Ajay Devgn's first look from Bhuj: The Pride Of India here:

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

While some reports state that Rana has exited from the film due to some date issues. The Bahubali actor was supposed to start shooting from October but got delayed. Rana is currently busy with his upcoming film Hiranyakashyap due to which he had to opt-out from Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The makers are already looking for Rana's replacement.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Ammy Virk, and Vidyut Jammwal. The film was announced on 19 March 2019 and the shooting began on 25 June 2019. Bhuj: The Pride of India has been shot in Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow and Mumbai.

