Bhuj: The Pride of India FIRST LOOK: Ajay Devgn as IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik leaves us intrigued

is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Kajol and . The actor is currently busy promoting the film in full swing. The trailer and songs of the movie have received a great response form its viewers. Besides Tanhaji, Ajay will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. This war action film is directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

Ajay Devgn's look from the film has been unveiled by the director on his social media account. Ajay Devgn portrays the role of Karnik in the film. The director has not only shared Ajay's look but also revealed the release date of the film. Sharing Ajay Devgn's look as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, director Abhishek Dudhaiya tweeted, "It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020." Ajay Devgn is dressed in his uniform looking smart and impressive.

Check out Ajay Devgn's FIRST LOOK from Bhuj: The Pride of India here:

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

Bhuj: The Pride Of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Rana Daggubati, Ammy Virk, and Vidyut Jammwal. The film was announced on 19 March 2019 and the shooting began on 25 June 2019. Bhuj: The Pride of India has been shot in Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow and Mumbai.

