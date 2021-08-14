Bhuj: The Pride of India: Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan on Ajay Devgn’s patriotic film: What an awesome high

led Bhuj: The Pride of India released on an OTT platform on 13 August. The real-life event-based film stars , Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi, and Ammy Virk in the leading parts. Ajay organized a special screening of the film for the friends and family. Kajol, Nysa, and Yug amongst others watched the film alongside Tanuja and . According to a report in India Today, During a media interaction post the screening, Ajay Devgn mentioned that he did not expect his children to like the film but they ended up loving the much-awaited patriotic venture.

Ajay during the media interaction said, “I never expected them to like the film, but they have loved it. Nysa is very critical. She doesn’t like most of my films, so when she saw this film and liked it I was very happy. She said it’s very sensible, it’s very straight, there is not even one extra scene in the film.” Ajay further said, “These kids watch a lot of Hollywood. So in this film, there are no songs; we haven’t diverted from those 24 hours at all."

After watching the film Kajol took to Instagram and appreciated the experience. She wrote, “My theatre experience after soooooooo long! What an awesome high.. reminds us of all the things we take for granted without ever worrying about who is giving us the safety and security of just being normal.. a hats off salute to all those real life action heroes who keep us safe everyday of their very unsafe lives”.

In the film directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Ajay Devgn plays the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who at the time of the 1971 Indo-Pak war saved the border area in Gujarat from the Pakistani army.

Also Read| Bhuj: The Pride of India Twitter Review: Netizens say ‘Ajay Devgn is back with a bang’, call it a ‘Super hit’