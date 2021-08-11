‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’: Kajol, daughter Nysa and Tanuja Mukherjee papped at screening of Ajay Devgn’s film

starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India’s release is just around the corner. The upcoming war film will stream online on Disney+ Hotstar from August 13 onwards. Now, just before the film’s premiere, the screening of the movie was conducted in Mumbai city. The special occasion was attended by actor Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa. Even the Tanhaji star’s mother Tanuja Mukherjee accompanied them.

While daughter Nysa dazzled in a gorgeous blue flowy dress, on the other hand, mother Kajol kept it casual in a plain white t-shirt paired with denim jeans. The Dilwale star also topped her comfy look with a black shrug. Speaking of Tanuja Mukherjee, the veteran actor opted for a blue printed kurta as she twinned with her granddaughter Nysa. The three generations in one frame was a sight to behold.

Take a look at the photos here:

Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the plot of this war-drama flick is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Bhuj is all set to chronicle the life of IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was the then in-charge of Bhuj airport. The IAF officer along with 300 local women reconstructed the airbase destroyed by the enemy nation. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

