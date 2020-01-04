Bhuj: The Pride of India: Nora Fatehi replaces Parineeti Chopra after the latter opts out of the film?

As per the latest reports, Nora Fatehi, who will be seen next in Super Dancer 3D, has been roped in for Bhuj: The Pride of India as Parineeti Chopra has opted out.

Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial Bhuj: The Pride of India was hitting the headlines a few days back when the first look of the movie was released. And now, we have learned that , who was supposed to play the role of a spy in the movie, has opted out of the war drama due to her other work commitments. She is apparently busy with The Girl on the Train remake and Saina biopic. And now, reports are doing rounds on the internet that Nora Fatehi has been roped for the role. However, there is no official announcement from the makers.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "She came on board recently and has started attending workshops for her role with the director, also focusing on getting the body language of a spy right. She will start shooting after January 12, as part of the war drama's 15-day last schedule.”

Coming to the movie, the war action drama is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. It is based on the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who had reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women and his team. plays the role of Karnik. Aside from Nora and Ajay, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Rana Daggubati, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.

Speaking of Nora, she is currently gearing up for her two movies, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. She is best known for her dance numbers such as Dilbar, Kamariya and O Saki Saki among others. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

