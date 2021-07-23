‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ Release Date: All about when and where to watch this Ajay Devgn starrer

Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the war film, Bhuj: The Pride of India is gearing up for an OTT release owing to the ongoing pandemic. It was just a week ago when the makers of the film dropped its much-awaited trailer that ended up amassing a thunderous response. Evoking patriotism, ’s action-packed avatar in the trailer left many intrigued about the plotline of the movie. As the fans have become eager to watch the film, here we have curated all the details of Bhuj: The Pride of India’s release.

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ Release Date

This Ajay Devgn starrer is gearing up for a release on August 13, 2021. While sharing the trailer of the Bhuj, Ajay articulated, "When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Hundred points symbol. Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia." The story chronicles the 1971 war between India and Pakistan when the entire Bhuj base was destroyed by the enemy country. A brave IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik reconstructed the base with the help of 300 local women from village Madhapar village.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) The war film will begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar from August 13, 2021, onwards. Presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films, the movie is bankrolled jointly by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and ; Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash, and Ihana Dhillon are also playing pivotal roles in the film.

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ trailer

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ trailer showcases one of the greatest battles fought between India and Pakistan. Bursting with patriotism and hard-hitting dialogues, Sanjay and Sonakshi play members of the village who come together to aid the Indian soldier, Vijay Karnik, and his battalion. The trailer clip boasts of martyrdom and evokes patriotism in the minds of fans.

ALSO READ| Bhuj: The Pride Of India: ‘Hanjugam’ teaser ft. Ajay Devgn & Pranitha Subhash will make your Sunday dreamy