Bhuj: The Pride Of India Trailer 2: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt & Co fight against all odds for the nation's pride

A film that has been the talk of the town since its first trailer was out is Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Starring , Sanjay Dutt, , Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar, the film showcases a true story that dates back to the war between India and Pakistan. The first trailer only dropped a glimpse of the battle, but now, the second trailer was released today and it gives us a closer look at how Ajay and his company faced off against the nation's enemies.

Taking to his social media handle, Ajay shared the second trailer of the film. He captioned it as, "Bhuj: The Pride of India - Official Trailer 2. In the face of insurmountable odds, our heroes led us to victory. Witness the rise of our unsung heroes in #BhujThePrideOfIndia, releasing on 13th August only on @disneyplushotstarvip #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex." The trailer showcases how the Pakistani forces destroyed the Bhuj airbase prior to the war with India. However, several local villagers including Sanjay, Sonakshi and others came forward to help Ajay and his officers to rebuild it.

Take a look:

As soon as the trailer was released, fans began pouring in love in the comment section on Ajay's post. The film stars Ajay as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The earlier trailer showcased how each of the villagers came together to help the officers to reconstruct the airbase to fight the enemies. Nora Fatehi also was seen in an impactful act in the previous trailer of the film. Bhuj: The Pride of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bunny Sanghavi, Vajir Singh. The film is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on August 13, 2021.

