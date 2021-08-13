Bhuj: The Pride of India Twitter Review: Netizens say ‘Ajay Devgn is back with a bang’, call it a ‘Super hit’

Ever since the trailer of the period war drama, Bhuj: The Pride Of India was released by the makers, it emerged as one of the most-anticipated patriotic films of 2021. Now, on Friday, August 13, this and Sanjay Dutt starrer movie has finally premiered on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. Upon the film’s release, hashtag ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ has topped Twitter trends as netizens have flooded the micro-blogging site with their verdict on the film. While some found it an ‘extremely thrilling’ experience, many others said that one shouldn’t miss watching the film.

A user wrote, “I just saw #bhujtheprideofindia movie which is released on @DisneyPlusHS really this movie is amazing we got to learn a lot from this movie too. Lot's of Love @ajaydevgn @duttsanjay”. Another said “You can’t Miss watching #bhuj , Just finished the movie with frequent power cuts (thanks to the corp for that). Even after the powercuts, it glued me to the screen. I can proudly say, #BhujThePrideOfIndia.”

Take a look at Bhuj: The Pride of India Twitter reviews here:

You can’t Miss watching #bhuj , Just finished the movie with frequent power cuts (thanks to the corp for that). Even after the powercuts, it glued me to the screen. I can proudly say, #BhujThePrideOfIndia #bhujreview 4/5 — Sparsh Sumani (@sumani_sparsh) August 13, 2021

A great watch overall, last hour is thrilling, would have been a big hit in normal times 4/5 must watch. #BhujThePrideOfIndia #bhujreview @ajaydevgn — Pradeep Bastola (@PradeepBastola) August 13, 2021

It looks super duper hit from few initial scenes itself... AD is back with a bang @ajaydevgn @DisneyPlusHS #BhujThePrideOfIndia #IndependenceDay2021 celebration started pic.twitter.com/bEJmbS4fXP — Siddhi Mishra (@mishra_siddhi) August 13, 2021

I just saw #bhujtheprideofindia movie which is released on @DisneyPlusHS really this movie is amazing we got to learn a lot from this movie too

Lot's of Love @ajaydevgn @duttsanjay pic.twitter.com/ti2XuCkmJF — shashank jayker (@shashankjayker) August 13, 2021

Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the plot of this war-drama flick is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Bhuj chronicles the life of IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was the then in-charge of Bhuj airport. The IAF officer along with 300 local women reconstructed the airbase destroyed by the enemy nation. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

