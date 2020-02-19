Bhumi, Kiara, Sunny: Which actress nailed the topless look for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar? COMMENT

While Kriti Sanon's stunning monochromatic photo and Ananya Panday's sporty look with a twist has grabbed headlines, it is Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's topless look that has created a stir on social media.

Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar is here and fans are already going crazy on the pictures posted online. Like every year, this year to photographer Dabboo Ratnani has nailed the looks of the actors in the photoshoot. The Calendar launch had recently taken place in Mumbai which was attended by many celebrities like , Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. Videos and photos of the launch have already gone viral on social media. Videos of Jackie Shroff kissing Tiger Shroff's photo, Rekha having a blast with the paps have been surfaced online.

While Kriti Sanon's stunning monochromatic photo and Ananya Panday's sporty look with a twist has grabbed headlines, it is Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's topless look that has created a stir on social media. Bhumi looks breathtaking while posing on a bathtub. The actress's glamorous look will steal your heart away. On the other hand, Kiara is seen posing with a big leaf. The actress's wet hair look is impressive and gives an extra oomph to her complete look. While Sunny is seen posing with a big book. She has covered her body with this black book. The actress looks spectacular in the photoshoot.

While Sunny had grabbed headlines last year too with her stunning look in a red jacket and black lingerie, the actress maintained to steal the limelight this year too. All the three actresses have given their best shot and look sensational. This is not the first time Bollywood divas have gone topless for Dabboo Ratnani's shoot. Previously, , Vidya Balan, have all posed semi-nude for the ace photographer.

While all of them look stunning, who according to you has nailed the topless look for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar? Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani or Sunny Leone? COMMENT BELOW

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More