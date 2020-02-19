  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bhumi, Kiara, Sunny: Which actress nailed the topless look for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar? COMMENT

While Kriti Sanon's stunning monochromatic photo and Ananya Panday's sporty look with a twist has grabbed headlines, it is Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's topless look that has created a stir on social media.
6588 reads Mumbai
Bhumi, Kiara, Sunny: Which actress nailed the topless look for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar? COMMENTBhumi, Kiara, Sunny: Which actress nailed the topless look for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar? COMMENT
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar is here and fans are already going crazy on the pictures posted online. Like every year, this year to photographer Dabboo Ratnani has nailed the looks of the actors in the photoshoot. The Calendar launch had recently taken place in Mumbai which was attended by many celebrities like Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and others. Videos and photos of the launch have already gone viral on social media. Videos of Jackie Shroff kissing Tiger Shroff's photo, Rekha having a blast with the paps have been surfaced online. 

While Kriti Sanon's stunning monochromatic photo and Ananya Panday's sporty look with a twist has grabbed headlines, it is Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar's topless look that has created a stir on social media. Bhumi looks breathtaking while posing on a bathtub. The actress's glamorous look will steal your heart away. On the other hand, Kiara is seen posing with a big leaf. The actress's wet hair look is impressive and gives an extra oomph to her complete look. While Sunny is seen posing with a big book. She has covered her body with this black book. The actress looks spectacular in the photoshoot. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

While Sunny had grabbed headlines last year too with her stunning look in a red jacket and black lingerie, the actress maintained to steal the limelight this year too. All the three actresses have given their best shot and look sensational. This is not the first time Bollywood divas have gone topless for Dabboo Ratnani's shoot. Previously,  Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt have all posed semi-nude for the ace photographer.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

July 2020 #dabbooratnanicalendar

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar) on

While all of them look stunning, who according to you has nailed the topless look for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar? Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani or Sunny Leone? COMMENT BELOW

Credits :Pinkvilla

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement