Bhumi Pednekar and Esha Gupta share concern about nature

While most stars are busy holidaying in exotic locations to usher the new year, a couple of our B-Town denizens have also reserved some time to share concern about nature and the planet.

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a video that talks about how we as human beings are responsible for climate change, pollution and global warming. The video shows Bhumi actively taking part in cleaning up garbage from a beach. "We need change today and the change starts with me :) Thanking all the #ClimateWarriors who have worked so hard towards preserving our home. Here's to loving and co-existing with our planet, our home. Lets all become climate warriors. #Happy2020 #ClimateWarrior," she captioned the video.

Another B-Town actress speaking on similar lines is Esha Gupta. She participated in a mangroves clean drive along with MLA Aditya Thackeray and other citizens. Sharing photographs of the initiative on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Success is not a big step in the future, success is a small step taken right now".. makes me so proud to see so many people who walked with us for the mangroves clean drive this weekend. @adityathackeray your love for our home is immense, the voice of today is for a better tomorrow. @saherbhamla @rajlakshmivpatil so proud of you two for getting the millennials out that day n making beach cleaning fun. Let's all be greedy and move towards protecting what we need @unep @bhamlafoundation."

The actress was lauded by fans.

Credits :IANS

