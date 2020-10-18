Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao announce their next film Badhaai Do, film set to go on floors in Jan 2021

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao took to social media to share Badhaai Do announcement and even shared fun photos while they were at it.

On the second anniversary of the blockbuster hit Badhaai Ho, the makers announced the next film in its franchise starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. Titled Badhaai Do, this film will be another family entertainer just like the previous one which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao among others. The makers on Sunday revealed that Bhumi and Rajkummar will be joining hands for this comedy drama which is set to roll in January 2021.

The actors took to social media to share the big news and even shared fun photos while they were at it. In the picture, the duo can be seen wishing each other as they extend greetings. "Aye @rajkummar_rao time to say #BadhaaiDo, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on @jungleepictures #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary," wrote Bhumi.

Whereas, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Toh date pakki!? Haath milao @bhumipednekar (sanitiser laga ke), 2021 ki shuruat badhaiyon ke sath. #BadhaaiDo."

Check out the photo below:

Badhaai Do will be helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni who directed 2015's Hunterrr. Confirming the development to TOI, he said, am super excited to be a part of this franchise. Family comedies are evergreen and the idea is to create wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed with the entire family. Our pre-production work is in full swing and we will start filming in January."

As per the report, the film's plot revolves around Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a Delhi cop working in an all-female police station. This does sound interesting and we cannot wait to see what magic Bhumi and Rajkummar create on the big screen.

ALSO READ: 7 Years of Shahid: Rajkummar Rao gave a 'new lease of life' to Hansal Mehta's career, director reveals

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×