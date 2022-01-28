Bhumi Pednekar on Badhaai Do: It’s a celebration of love, accepting oneself and overcoming fears

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to entertain the audience with comedy-drama Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. The movie’s trailer has taken the internet by storm and fans now can’t wait for the release. In a new interview, Bhumi Pednekar said that her upcoming movie talks about love and acceptance through a sensitive lens. For those unaware, the film is billed as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho.

In a chat with PTI, Pednekar said she saw the potential of the project and said yes to it halfway through its narration.“What really jumped out for me was that it is a big franchise that stands for speaking about things that usually make people uncomfortable, but something that we need to accept and normalise. There is a lot of humour in the film, even in the narration I could not stop laughing. But the humour is not degrading, not there to titillate. It is not at the expense of the community,” said Bhumi.

The actress added that the makers of the film were aware of telling an important story with maturity. Pednekar said the film is ultimately a celebration of love, accepting oneself and overcoming fears.

“It is not easy. One can easily say ‘come out, let people know who you are’, but it is a journey. It is a film about your family accepting you for who you are, about understanding that love at the end of the day is about two individuals, irrespective of any kind of social conditioning we have gone through over the years,” she added.

