Bhumi Pednekar bids adieu to Sushant Singh Rajput: Through that telescope, I’ll spot you again, a Neutron Star

Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to pen an emotional ode as she said her goodbyes to her Sonchiriya co-star and dear friend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor breathed his last on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. One after the other, his close friends from Bollywood have been penning their heart out on social media as they pay their last respects to the actor. Now, Sushant’s close friend and Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar penned a sweet letter to him as she remembered how he turned into her teacher while shooting the film.

Bhumi took to social media and shared a photo of how Sushant explained her things related to physics and maths and more. The Sonchiriya actress recalled how the first meeting with Sushant went in her letter and how the actor promised that he would show her the stars. She recalled how Sushant would help her see the moon and stars via his telescope and remembered their conversations about Van Gogh, Beethoven & Mozart. Bhumi even recalled how Sushant would try to explain Faraday, Chatelet & Newton’s theories through art and how soon he became a teacher for her from her co-star.

A part of Bhumi’s letter to Sushant read, “Supernova’ I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats,your habits & moods. Then it kicks in,a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met,you told me you would show me the stars, In my head I wondered-ya whatever,what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, This massive big black hole, your best friend,your telescope. I was like - wait ,what,really ,you got this here !!! Full of excitement,in the middle of nowhere, You jumped like child,Ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon & back,I remember the moon being red then.”

Here is Bhumi Pednekar’s note to Sushant Singh Rajput:

Furthermore, Bhumi recalled how Sushant gave her a lifetime of experience and called him, ‘the emergence of a Chaos.’ The Sonchiriya actress also mentioned in her letter how she envisions him seeing the world mourning for him from above and how she would find him shining the brightest among the stars. The emotional ode left fans in tears and those close to Sushant could relate to Bhumi’s sentiments. Sushant had a fascination for astronomy and was extremely passionate about it. His love for it was well known. The actor’s death by suicide has left everyone in shock and grief. A day back, too penned a note for Sushant as she remembered her Chhichhore co-star fondly. Kriti Sanon also expressed how hurt she was post Sushant’s demise in a gut-wrenching note for him. The actor’s funeral took place on Monday, June 15, 2020. Kriti, Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and more joined his family in bidding him a final goodbye. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore. His film Dil Bechara was being readied for release.

Credits :Instagram

