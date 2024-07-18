Bhumi Pednekar Birthday: Actress received THIS amount as her first paycheck from Yash Raj Films; can you guess?

Bhumi Pednekar, who marked her debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), began her career with Yash Raj Films. She worked as an assistant casting director at the YRF for six years.

As Bhumi turns a year older today (July 18), we are presenting a trivia about the first paycheck that the actress received at the production house.

When Bhumi Pednekar revealed her first salary at Yash Raj Films

During a 2023 interview with Mashable India, Bhumi Pednekar spilled the beans of her first paycheck at Yash Raj Films. Bhumi shared that she received a remuneration of Rs 7,000 at the YRF.

"I was very excited. My first paycheck I gave to my mom, she must be still having it," the actress said.

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar repaid her education loan

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress also said she would repay her education loan from her earnings. "I had taken a loan as a film student, and most of whatever I used to earn would go towards the repayment of my loan," she added.

For the uninitiated, Bhumi Pednekar took an education loan to pursue acting at Whistling Woods International. However, Bhumi was expelled from the institute due to low attendance.

Before her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar assisted famous casting director Shanoo Sharma at the Yash Raj Films. During her tenure at the YRF, Bhumi auditioned several actors, including Ranveer Singh, for Band Baaja Baaraat.

Bhumi Pednekar's work front

Bhumi Pednekar's notable works include Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She also acted in Durgamati, Badhaai Do, Govinda Naam Mera, Bheed, Thank You For Coming, Bhakshak and more.

Bhumi has also worked in the anthology Lust Stories in which she was cast for Zoya Akhtar's segment. She was paired with actor Neil Bhoopalam in the series.

The actress is now gearing up for her next film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the upcoming movie will also star Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

