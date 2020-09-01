  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar celebrates 3 years of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating the third anniversary of her film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan by heaping praise on the team, including co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: September 1, 2020 04:22 pm
News,Ayushmann Khurrana,Bhumi Pednekar,Shubh Mangal SaavdhanBhumi Pednekar celebrates 3 years of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", a romantic comedy film, directed by R.S. Prasanna and backed by Aanand L. Rai, highlighted the topic of erectile dysfunction among men in a humorous vein. "One of my favourite films. I still can't believe it's been #3YearofShubhMangalSaavdhan. Thank you @aanandlrai sir for believing in me, #RSPrasanna for making me a part of your vision, @hiteshkewalya for penning these beautiful characters and @ayushmannk for being the best co-star that I could have ever wished for & the entire team of SMS for your constant support," Bhumi posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The actress has also worked with Ayushmann in her 2015 debut feature, "Dum Lag Ke Haisha" and last year's "Bala".


Bhumi had earlier said: "Ayushmann and I are definitely a fortunate on-screen ‘jodi' to be getting so much love and adulation from the audiences. We complement each other as artistes and we do have very good on-screen chemistry. It just shows and I'm just glad that people have loved us as a pair."

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement