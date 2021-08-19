Bhumi Pednekar chases the sun in a brown bikini as she looks stunning in a happy holiday photo.

Bhumi Pednekar delighted her fans and followers on Thursday when she shared her holiday state of mind. The actress is seemingly on a break from the monotonous and hectic work schedules and looks like Bhumi has taken off to a tropical place to chill. On Thursday, Bhumi dropped a photo much to the delight of her fans and called it as paradise.

In the selfie, Bhumi can be seen smiling for a sunkissed photo as she flaunts her fit body in a brown bikini. Looks like the actress was just about to take a dip in the pool or hit the beach. To complement her brown bikini, Bhumi paired it with a big brown hat which she stylishly wore. While the sunshine did its magic, Bhumi pouted for the selfie. She captioned the photo, "Enroute paradise (brown heart emoji) #instatravel #instafam #love #goodmorning."

Just a few days ago, Bhumi Pednekar had shared another selfie while travelling. Looking out the car's window with her eyes shut and soaking in the sunshine, Bhumi captioned the photo, "Mentally on a beach somewhere #NoBadVibes." Maybe Bhumi has just acted upon her wish to relax near the beach and headed for an impromptu trip.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos below:

On the work front, Bhumi will be working alongside Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do. She recently wrapped up the filming of Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. Sharing the film's wrap news, Bhumi wrote, "Full of love and a bitter sweet feeling about completing this schedule for #rakshabandhan . Happy that we’re getting closer to the audience watching it. Sad that I won’t get to meet these people and be that character again. Memories and love for a lifetime."

