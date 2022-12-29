Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Padukone and 3 other Bollywood actors who got candid about shooting intimate scenes

The 2018 anthology film Lust Stories, directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, sheds light on modern relationships. The film has an ensemble cast comprising of Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Jaideep Ahlawat. Bhumi Pednekar stars in the short directed by Zoya Akhtar, in which she plays the role of a domestic worker who falls in love with her employer, played by Neil Bhoopalam. Now, in a recent conversation, Bhumi recalled filming for intimate scenes in Lust Stories in a room full of people. In the past, many other Bollywood celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte and others also got candid about shooting intimate scenes. Find out what they said! Bhumi Pednekar on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Bhumi Pednekar said that when she did Lust Stories, she was nervous. It was before the concept of intimacy coordinators came about. “It was a ‘full throttle’ orgasm but at that time, for me intimacy coordinator, we didn’t have that. But, Zoya, with the sensitivity with which she took me and Neil through it, because as she said, it is not about ‘you are a girl and you should feel comfortable when a male co-star needs to’,” she said. She further added that she was nervous to shoot the intimate scenes in a room full of people. “I barely had any clothes on and we have protection and technically done but still, between Neil and I, we had to sit down and say that these are our boundaries. Just that conversation between your director, you and your co-actor was so important because you are in a moment and it’s no different,” she said. Deepika Padukone on filming intimate scenes for Gehraiyaan

Deepika had a few intimate scenes in the 2022 relationship drama Gehraiyaan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. While speaking about shooting for the intimate scenes, Deepika said during a virtual press conference that director Shakun Batra created a safe and secure environment on set. She added that intimacy isn’t easy, and that it hasn’t been explored in Indian cinema before, in the way they have, in Gehraiyaan. “So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs. Because that is where the characters are coming from, their experience and journey. It is possible when you feel safe and secure in the environment,” she said. Ranveer Singh on shooting for an intimate scene in Lootera

Back in 2013, Ranveer Singh spoke about his experience shooting an intimate scene for Lootera. IANS quoted him saying that they are professional actors, and this is their job. He said that Sonakshi Sinha was really cool and that he never felt awkward, while also thanking director Vikramaditya Motwane for making sure they were comfortable while shooting the scene. “Vikramaditya made a closed set for our comfort where there was only cameraman, Vikram, me and Sonakshi. He gave us our own space and was very supportive,” said Ranveer. Radhika Apte on the importance of intimacy coordinators

Radhika Apte spoke about the need for intimacy coordinators while shooting for intimate scenes, as they create a safe environment. She told Bollywood Hungama, “People do get exploited and to be honest with you, people who exploit, don’t necessarily do it with the intention either.” She recalled a situation where she was told to do something under a lot of pressure, and she agreed to do it. “I said ‘I’ll do it’ because I did agree with the vision and I did agree that that was necessary so, I did it. And I didn’t think about the fact that how it was done was wrong. And my agents lost it, and they were like ‘This is not okay,’” she said. Radhika recalled that the director was scared and he called her to apologize. “I said ‘I know you didn’t mean that’ but now that they’re telling me, I understand how wrong it was. So, I wasn’t aware that this is not okay, and he wasn’t aware that this is not okay,” she said. Aditya Roy Kapur says shooting for lovemaking scenes is a ‘technical process’

In a 2017 interview with DNA, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked if intimate scenes ever turned him on. Aditya said that shooting for lovemaking scenes is too technical and tedious a process, where the actor is asked to tilt their nose in some direction, move their shoulders a certain way. “So, it’s not like they are really filming the act, so to speak. So it’s always been too technical and cumbersome a process for me to find any room to get turned on,” he said.

ALSO READ: PICS: Step inside Bhumi Pednekar's filmy, sea-facing Mumbai apartment