Bhumi Pednekar devastated with Chandro Tomar’s demise: She has left a very big part of herself with me

As Chandro Tomar breathed her last today, Bhumi Pednekar called it a personal loss and felt lucky to have played her role in Saand Ki Aankh.

Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar, who has been among the oldest sharpshooters, is no more. The veteran breathed her last today, days after getting diagnosed with COVID 19. Her demise has come as a major shock for everyone and ever since the news has surfaced, the social media is inundated with condolence messages. In fact, celebs have also paid their tribute to the shooter dadi. Amid this, Bhumi Pednekar, who played Chandro’s role in Saand Ki Aankh, admitted she's devastated with her demise.

Expressing her feelings, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress stated that it is a personal loss for her and that Chandro has left a big part of herself with her. Bhumi also stated that Chandro will forever stay in everyone’s heart and her teachings will continue to live on. She said, “It is completely devastating to know that Chandro dadi is not with us anymore. It really feels like a very big personal loss. She was someone who lived a very full filling life. She made her own rules, paved her own path and she had a beautiful sisterhood and a beautiful partnership with Prakashi dadi and together they left an impact on so many lives. I feel so fortunate to have played her character, got a chance to learn about life from her and she has left a very big part of herself with me. My condolences to the family and everybody whose life she impacted because I know there will be many who will be grieving her passing away today. But she always said tann buddha hota hai, mann buddha nai hota. I know in spirit she will always be with us because her teachings are going to be with us. She will thoroughly be missed..”

Earlier, had also mourned Chandro’s demise and shared a pic with her on Twitter. She wrote, “For the inspiration, you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest Rockstar, May the and peace be with you”.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar mourn the demise of Chandro Tomar, the inspiration behind Saand Ki Aankh

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×