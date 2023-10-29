Bhumi Pednekar discusses not having 'conventional looks' to be actress; Priyanka Chopra has THIS to say

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most prolific actresses in the current lot. The actress has been making waves, especially thanks to her latest release, Thank You For Coming. In addition to that the actress has gotten all her fans excited after the release of the trailer of her next project, The Lady Killer co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Meanwhile, the actress also sent the internet into a state of frenzy with her recent appearance at the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) film festival. During the event, the actress addressed how society is conditioned to see women in a certain way and Priyanka Chopra also shared a strong viewpoint reflecting on the same.

Bhumi Pednekar on not having conventional looks to pursue acting

According to a report published in The Times of India, Bhumi Pednekar recalled how she always wanted to be an actress while she was growing up. However, she didn’t have the ‘conventional looks’ for it. She criticized the idea of looking a certain type during her growing-up years and shared how she was never given the support or the confidence.

“Even when you’re growing up, all the popular girls look a certain way and it is okay. This is our society’s conditioning. So, I am not trying to group them to be a certain type. But society looks at a certain type of women and goes, ‘Oh, she is h*t, pretty because she is dainty, skinny. She has fair skin, beautiful hai,” she stated.

The actress remarked not having any of these things, a lot of which came from her family. The actress admitted being underconfident and crushed in school. However, when she would come back home, her family would make her feel that she was beautiful. Thus, she was very confused between being under-confident and overconfident. She drew encouragement from this that fueled her hustler's spirit.

Priyanka Chopra also added on to Bhumi's point of view

In addition to this, global superstar Priyanka Chopra also shared her thoughts on the same. She stated, “If you’re aspiring to take a step towards something that is unfamiliar, surround yourself with people who are your champions and not people who are skeptical of your success or capabilities. Be in your community that gives you a solid foundation.”

Bhumi Pednekar recalls being expelled from a film school

The Thank You For Coming actress also recalled being expelled from a film school. She shared her aspiration to pursue acting with her parents and did a lot of ‘jugaad’. The actress shared that she had been encouraged to apply to Whistling Woods School, even though the tuition fees were very expensive. However, she went ahead and applied regardless of the high cost.

She further shared that the school gave them the offer to take a student loan, about which she had no idea. Nonetheless, she still went for it, because, according to her, she was the only one who could fulfill her dreams. However, the actress was expelled from the school following her low attendance.

