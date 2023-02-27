Bhumi Pednekar drops a special post as Dum Laga Ke Haisha turns 8: I was proud to be the new YRF heroine
On Monday morning, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media and walked down the memory lane as her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha completed 8 years.
Bhumi Pednekar has time and again managed to impress the audience with her solid performances in films. Apart from her acting chops, the actress has been grabbing headlines for her stunning style statements. She kickstarted her journey in Bollywood as an unconventional-looking actress and today, she sets the screens on fire with her oh-so-glam avatar. On Monday morning, Bhumi took to social media and walked down memory lane as her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha completed 8 years. She featured with Ayushmann Khurrana and the duo won accolades for their work.
'Firsts are always special'
Bhumi won everyone's hearts with her classy performance as an overweight yet supremely confident girl, Sandhya. The film was directed by Sharat Katariya and it also starred Sanjay Mishra, Alka Amin, Seema Pahwa and others in important roles. She took to Instagram and penned a beautiful note as she recalled the memories. She also wrote about how proud she was to be presented as a body-positive Yash Raj Films’ heroine because her role managed to shatter the industry stereotype of how a heroine should look on screen.
Her post read, "Firsts are always special. Can't believe it has been 8 years already! I was so fortunate to have started my career as an actor with a film that broke the stereotype of how heroines were presented in Indian cinema. I was proud to be the new @yrf heroine - real, authentic, proud, righteous, self-reliant, body-positive and a girl who was so so beautiful. Body-shaming is a big social evil. Let’s celebrate every human being’s right to individuality. #8YearsOfDumLagaKeHaisha." Have a look:
Soon after she shared the post, Huma Qureshi called her a 'star'. Even fans were seen showering love on her. A fan wrote, "One of the best film. We would like to see you in south movies especially in telugu…" Another fan wrote, "One of my favorite films, and mainly bc of you! Happy 8 Bhumi! You’re a star."
Work front
Bhumi has a solid lineup of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed with Rajkummar Rao, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller with Arjun Kapoor, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects.
ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh got selected for Band Baaja Baraat with Bhumi Pednekar’s help; Here’s how
Sneha Hiro has been a Bollywood junkie and her keen interest in celebrities ended up transpiring into a professional ...Read more