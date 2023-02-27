Bhumi Pednekar drops a special post as Dum Laga Ke Haisha turns 8: I was proud to be the new YRF heroine

Bhumi Pednekar has time and again managed to impress the audience with her solid performances in films. Apart from her acting chops, the actress has been grabbing headlines for her stunning style statements. She kickstarted her journey in Bollywood as an unconventional-looking actress and today, she sets the screens on fire with her oh-so-glam avatar. On Monday morning, Bhumi took to social media and walked down memory lane as her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha completed 8 years. She featured with Ayushmann Khurrana and the duo won accolades for their work.

Bhumi won everyone's hearts with her classy performance as an overweight yet supremely confident girl, Sandhya. The film was directed by Sharat Katariya and it also starred Sanjay Mishra, Alka Amin, Seema Pahwa and others in important roles. She took to Instagram and penned a beautiful note as she recalled the memories. She also wrote about how proud she was to be presented as a body-positive Yash Raj Films’ heroine because her role managed to shatter the industry stereotype of how a heroine should look on screen.

Her post read, "Firsts are always special. Can't believe it has been 8 years already! I was so fortunate to have started my career as an actor with a film that broke the stereotype of how heroines were presented in Indian cinema. I was proud to be the new @yrf heroine - real, authentic, proud, righteous, self-reliant, body-positive and a girl who was so so beautiful. Body-shaming is a big social evil. Let’s celebrate every human being’s right to individuality. #8YearsOfDumLagaKeHaisha." Have a look: