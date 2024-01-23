Bhumi Pednekar drops workout VIDEO; reveals she was a 'mess, couldn’t even walk a Km' post dengue and injury

Bhumi Pednekar has made a name for herself in Bollywood thanks to her talent and looks. The actress has been a part of several successful films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, and Thank You For Coming. Recently, Bhumi took to her social media to drop a workout video of herself. In the caption, she also spoke about the difficulties she faced post-dengue and injuries.

Bhumi Pednekar drops a workout video

Today, on January 23rd, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to drop an inspiring workout video. The post, accompanied by the track: Rimon from Downtown, has the actress engaged in several workout sessions. In the caption, Bhumi wrote that she could not even walk for a kilometre after Dengue. The actress also suffered multiple injuries that aggravated her health issues further. The Thank You For Coming actress stated that it took her three months to finally get on track.

The caption read, "Post dengue I couldn’t even walk a Km. Add to this a rib and knee injury along with massive muscle loss. I was a Mess!!! It’s taken me 3 months to actually get back. Slow and steady."

Bhumi Pednekar had Dengue in November

Back in November last year, Bhumi took to her Instagram to share her pictures lying on the bed with a channel embedded in her wrist. The actress, who visibly looked unwell, revealed that she had dengue. "Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie", she wrote. The actress further asked people to be careful of mosquitos and use repellents.

She said, "Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellents are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di :)"

Bhumi further extended her gratitude to her doctors and family members. "Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff that were so kind and helpful.

Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu (red heart emoji) @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar @tanumourya745"

Bhumi Pednekar's work front

Bhumi was last seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in The Lady Killer. The film, directed by Ajay Bahl, turned out to be a critical and commercial dud. She will be next seen in Pulkit's crime thriller film Bhakshak which is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. In it, she plays the role of a journalist named Vaishali Singh who is trying to uncover the truth behind a crime. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava and is based on true events. Bhakshak is slated to premiere on Netflix on February 9 this year.

Apart from that, she is also doing Meri Patni Ka Remake with Arjun Kapoor. Before The Lady Killer, her performance in Thank You For Coming was well received. The film also starred Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila and Shehnaaz Gill.

