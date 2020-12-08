Bhumi Pednekar on Durgamati being compared to Anushka Shetty Bhaagmathie: The idea is not to compete with her

In a recent interview, Bhumi Pednekar has revealed how she felt after her film Durgmati was compared with Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagmathie on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Durgamati. The film is the official Hindi remake of Telugu and Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie. It is slated to release on December 11. The film is being directed by G Ashok, who had also directed Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty in the lead. However, when the trailer of Bhumi’s film Durgamati was released a few days back, it was been compared with Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagmathie by her fans.

Now, recently, while speaking to Zoom TV, Bhumi Pednekar has revealed how she felt after her film Durgmati being compared with Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagmathie on social media. Bhumi said that she has only respect for Anushka's fandom since she understands that every actor works hard to attain that kind of fan-base. She further added, "Fair enough. As actors, everyone has a loyal fan base. And Anushka has worked so hard to have that fan base, so I really respect that.” She also stated that she only wants her fans to watch her film and feel about the fact that Durgamati was made.

The actress added that her idea is to not compete with Anushka as she knows her personally. “She's lovely, she's so sweet. We have had some great conversations.” She explained that she watched Anushka’s Bhaagmathie and it inspired her to do Durgamati as it is a good story. Bhumi wants her film to reach to more and more people.

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Karan Kapadia.

However, Bhumi’s fans have to watch for two more days to see how the Bollywood diva recreates the South star’s successful story.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jisshu Sengupta REACTS to Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgamati comparison: It’s much better than Bhaagamathie

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Zoom TV

Share your comment ×