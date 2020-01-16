Bhumi Pednekar on Durgavati: It is for the first time the responsibility will be on my shoulders

Bhumi Pednekar said that Durgavati is going to take her in a horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for her.

Bhumi Pednekar had a great 2019 with Sonchiriya, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Even this year, the actress has some great projects in her kitty. Speaking about her film Durgavati, Bhumi said to PTI that Durgavati is going to take her in a horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for her as it is for the first time the responsibility will be on her shoulders. Durgavati is something she is most pressured and excited about. is a genius and the actress respects him a lot.

Durgavati is presented by . It is written and directed by G Ashok and a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty. Talking about her other horror film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bhumi said, "Bhoot ... is going to be a genre-breaking horror film. The team that is making the film is very close to me and I have read the script. The film is going to be one of its kind visually. It is going to open up the horror genre in India.”

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by , Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship also stars Vicky Kaushal. It is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai, and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

