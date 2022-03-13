Bhumi Pednekar ecstatic about quirky thriller with Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Want to break every stereotype.

Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be kickstarting their quirky thriller helmed by Sudhir Mishra. Titled Afwaah, the film was announced sometime back and this is the first time Bhumi and Nawazuddin will be collaborating. In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Bhumi revealed that she has waited long for an opportunity to work with Nawazuddin.

She said, "I have waited long for an opportunity to work with Nawaz sir. He is a stalwart in cinema and one of the best actors in the country. I am going to learn so much from him. Working with Sudhir sir has always been on my bucket list. I think he’s an actor’s dream director.”

While details of the film and their characters are under wraps, the film will go on floors in Rajasthan's Alwar. A source revealed that Bhumi will be essaying a layered character. "It is perhaps one of the most challenging and powerful roles of Bhumi’s career. It’s a layered character that gradually unfolds as the screenplay unravels," a source said.

The next two years are action packed for Bhumi as the Badhaai Do actress has as many as six releases. From Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed to Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, Bhumi has an interesting lineup of films. Elaborating on her choices, she said, "My characters are women who stand up for themselves, and I find them aspirational. I want to break every kind of stereotype. Cinema is a powerful medium and if used in the right manner, it can be inspiring. I want to leave behind that kind of legacy."

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar calls Dum Laga Ke Haisha ‘watershed moment of her career’ as film clocks 7 years