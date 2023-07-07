Bhumi Pednekar enjoys romantic dinner date with rumored boyfriend Yash Kataria; VIDEO

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most phenomenal actresses in the film industry. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actress amazes her fans and followers with her unique fashion choices. Although the actress remains tight-lipped about her personal life, in February this year, speculations were rife that the actress was dating builder Yash Kataria. A while ago, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted with her rumored boyfriend as the duo can be seen leaving a cafe after enjoying a romantic dinner date.

Bhumi Pednekar spotted with her rumored BF Yash Kataria

In a video shared a paparazzi, the Badhaai Ho actress was seen leaving a cafe in Bandra with her rumored boyfriend Yash Kataria. Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar also joined them. The actress also posed for the paparazzi before getting into a car.

For the date night, Bhumi and her rumored boyfriend twinned in black as the actress wore a thigh-high slit midi dress and Yash opted for a black tee and blue denim. On the other hand, Samiksha chose a two-piece outfit.

Watch the video:

Bhumi Pednekar once spotted kissing Yash

The rumors of Bhumi dating Yash were first sparked when the two were spotted kissing outside Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception in February this year. They were together throughout the evening at the reception, stated reports. The actress was seen locking lips with Yash inside the car after leaving the venue.

As soon as the paparazzi captured the moment, the video went viral. Although they have never confirmed their relationship, reports suggest that they are dating.

Yash Kataria is a businessman and producer, who is very close to many Bollywood celebrities.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Afwaah. The actress featured in Bheed opposite Rajkummar Rao too. The details of her next projects are under wraps.

