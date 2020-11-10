Bhumi Pednekar enters Diwali week with a whole lot of sweets, drags herself to the gym later; See Pic

Ahead of Diwali, Bhumi Pednekar revealed the sweets that are already arriving at her residence. Check out the photos below.

With festivities right around the corner, Bollywood celebrities have called off big celebrations this year but are making sure to do something small and special with their family and close friends. Bhumi Pednekar gave us a glimpse of the festivities that have already started taking shape at her residence. Ahead of Diwali, Bhumi revealed the types of sweets that are already arriving at her residence and looks like the actress is making sure to taste it all.

On Monday evening, Bhumi uploaded a video as she gorged on some hearty Diwali sweets. From different kinds of barfis to dryfruit chocolates, looks like the actress had a variety of options to choose from. While that's that, on Tuesday the actress revealed that she kind of had to drag herself to the gym as she was 'not into it'.

Bhumi shared a selfie while she was on her way to the gym and captioned it, "Just not into it today," as she looked adorable in a grumpy pout. Check out the photos shared by Bhumi Pednekar below:

The actress was recently snapped with the cast of Bell Bottom as she exited Lara Dutta's home with and after a dinner party. Just a few weeks ago, Bhumi announced her next film Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. She also will be seen in Durgavati opposite .

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao announce their next film Badhaai Do, film set to go on floors in Jan 2021

