Bhumi Pednekar feels ‘fortunate’ to kickstart Raksha Bandhan shoot post unlock: Vaccination will reduce risk

As the unlock phase begins in Maharashtra, the shooting for films has also been permitted and Bhumi Pednekar returns for the shoot of Raksha Bandhan.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress Bhumi Pednekar is glad as the shooting for the films has been allowed in Mumbai. The film industry has been permitted to start shooting with certain restrictions. With the start of the shoots, Bhumi Pednekar gets back to complete the remaining schedules of her upcoming ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and lauds the vaccination drive started for everyone in the film industry. Lately, the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has been dropping which has led to the commencement of the unlock phase.

Taking to her Instagram, Bhumi wrote, “Bye bye pyjamas, ready to restart life. I was itching to be back on the sets. I consider myself fortunate to be starting work as soon as the unlocking began in Maharashtra. The industry has gone through a lot since last year, and it has been pushed to the brink by the pandemic”. The actress also spoke about the vaccination drive arranged for everyone. She said, “Vaccination will reduce the risk considerably. It will help our industry’s daily-wage earners to resume work and provide financial stability to their families.”

Aditya Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and are the ones who started the vaccination drive and are making sure that the sets are safe for shooting and everyone is immunized against the virus, talking about the same ‘Bala’ actress said, “It’s amazing that the industry leaders have come forward to vaccinate the fraternity because that is the need of the hour. We work in an intimate environment, so safety is of prime importance.”

