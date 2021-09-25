Bhumi Pednekar feels Hindi films should start showing sustainable way of living: As a fraternity, we are woke

Actress and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar feels that it is time for Hindi cinema to start showing a sustainable way of living in their films.

Bhumi, in a chat with IANS, said: "I definitely feel that it's high time that Hindi cinema starts showing a sustainable way of living in their films. I feel like as a fraternity we are woke and I personally would like to believe that we are more conscious than other industries, but I still feel like we aren't doing enough."

The actress, who has three films lined up 'Mr. Lele', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Badhaai Do', feels that there is a need for narratives in films that provide communication.

"I do feel that we need narratives in films/ movies that provide the communication as it's the most powerful medium to get the message across to the masses," she added.

