Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her homegrown vegetables during lockdown

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been honing her green thumb during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Bhumi Pednekar grows her own vegetables during lockdown
The actress has taken to social media to share the yield she has grown at home. The list includes feugreek (methi), mustard (sarson), amaranth (cholai), green chillies, brinjals and strawberries. Sharing the photos of her homegrown crops on Instagram, the actress wrote: "After months of tender love & care, we present to you #PednekarKePed #homegrown #GharKiKheti #sustainableliving."

Earlier this month, the actress had announced that she would utilise the lockdown time learning the science of hydroponics (soil-less) farming from her mother Sumitra Pednekar. "My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden of our own where we grow our own vegetables and can have a fully sustainable lifestyle. We wanted to have a garden to table lifestyle at home and we are both happy with the progress," she had shared. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After months of tender love & care,we present to you #PednekarKePed #homegrown #GharKiKheti #sustainableliving

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar) on

Credits :IANS

