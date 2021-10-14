Bhumi Pednekar on gender neutral awards: An artiste should be recognised for their work & not for gender

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is the first leading actress in India to envision award ceremonies to be gender-neutral in the near future. Recently, the Berlin Film Festival has awarded its first-ever gender-neutral acting prize to Maren Eggert. The new award means both male and female actors now compete in the same category. The Gotham Awards also announced that their best-actor and best-actress prizes are being combined into a single lead-performance category, starting with this year’s November ceremony.

Speaking on the same issue, Bhumi says, “Over the course of last year, it was hugely encouraging to see award functions do away with gendered awards. Even from our context, if strong enough roles continue to be written for women and other genders, we can eventually reach a space where we have gender-neutral awards. An artiste should be known for the kind of work that one does and not seen from the lens of gender. I see each one of us as artists who can do their bit to achieve parity.”

The Durgamati actress also feels calling all actors as performers is a step forward in the right direction. She says, “We all know that we live in a non-binary world and I feel such steps will only promote inclusivity. It will be a welcoming step towards embracing all genders. It is high time that we break these walls and celebrate raw, real talent without the filter of the gender.”

The Emmys announced that beginning in 2021, any acting trophy can replace “actor” or “actress” with the neutral term of “performer,” even as they maintain gender-separated competition. The Venice Film Festival is also following the Berlin Film Festival to award gender-neutral prizes.

