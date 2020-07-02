  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar gives a small makeup tutorial for her fans on social media

Actress Bhumi Pednekar treated her fans and followers with a make-up tutorial on social media, "just for fun".
12525 reads Mumbai
Bhumi Pednekar gives a small makeup tutorial for her fans on social mediaBhumi Pednekar gives a small makeup tutorial for her fans on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself putting make-up step-by-step.

"Just for fun!" she captioned the image.

After seeing Bhumi's make-up, actress Kubbra Sait wrote: "Cathartic".

Recently, Bhumi pledged to feed 550 impoverished families to honour late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She took to Instagram to make the announcement in the memory of her "Sonchiriya" co-star.

On the acting front, Bhumi will be seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" and "Durgavati".

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement