Bhumi Pednekar gives a small makeup tutorial for her fans on social media
Bhumi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself putting make-up step-by-step.
"Just for fun!" she captioned the image.
After seeing Bhumi's make-up, actress Kubbra Sait wrote: "Cathartic".
Recently, Bhumi pledged to feed 550 impoverished families to honour late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She took to Instagram to make the announcement in the memory of her "Sonchiriya" co-star.
On the acting front, Bhumi will be seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" and "Durgavati".