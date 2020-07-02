Bhumi Pednekar gives a small makeup tutorial for her fans on social media

Actress Bhumi Pednekar treated her fans and followers with a make-up tutorial on social media, "just for fun".

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself putting make-up step-by-step.

"Just for fun!" she captioned the image.

After seeing Bhumi's make-up, actress Kubbra Sait wrote: "Cathartic".

Recently, Bhumi pledged to feed 550 impoverished families to honour late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She took to Instagram to make the announcement in the memory of her "Sonchiriya" co-star.

On the acting front, Bhumi will be seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" and "Durgavati".

Credits :IANS

