Bhumi Pednekar & 'good looking most wanted munda' Arjun Kapoor are perfect partners in crime & here's proof

In 2021, Arjun Kapoor announced his new film, The Lady Killer. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh, the Ajay Bahl directorial is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media and Entertainment. He will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in this movie and fans absolutely cannot wait to see these two ace actors collaborate. Ever since The Lady Killer’s shoot started, both the actors often post pictures with each other and all the fun they have together. Today Bhumi shared a goofy video of Arjun and Arjun had the funniest reply.

In the video that Bhumi took of Arjun, he could been entering a plane with swag as Bhumi greeted him. Arjun looked just too handsome with his fake arrogance. Along with the video, Bhumi wrote, “@arjunkapoor don’t give me attitude!” Of course Arjun had a hilarious response ready. He shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, “Kaun hai yeh good looking most wanted munda !!! (Brought to you by Gucci.” Well, Arjun just too hot and the swag suited him. He wore a navy blue sweatshirt with black pants and shades.

Check the video HERE

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up apart from The Lady Killer. He is also gearing up for Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey. He will be seen next in the film Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in key roles. It is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. Bhumi, on the other hand, will be seen next in Akshay Kumar starrer Rakshabandhan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

