Bhumi Pednekar is grateful to her parents for imparting strong values & making her an opinionated person

Actress Bhumi Pednekar thanks her parents for making her an opinionated person.
28559 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 02:32 pm
"I thank my parents for imparting strong values in me and I'm deeply thankful to them for making me this opinionated person that I have become," Bhumi, who is also an environmentalist, said.

She added: "I will continue on my mission to constantly do my bit for the community and the fellow citizens of my country."

The actress, with her initiatives Climate Warrior and Covid Warrior, tries to reach out to people in need and raise as much awareness on critical issues that our country faces today.

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Raksha Bandhan". She will also be seen in "Badhaai Do", a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Badhaai Ho".

Credits :IANSPic Credit: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram

